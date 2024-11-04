Harris and Trump hit battleground states in days before US presidential election

Control of the US Congress is also up for grabs on Tuesday, with Republicans favoured to capture a majority in the Senate while Democrats are seen as having an even chance of flipping Republicans' narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Presidents whose parties have not controlled both chambers have struggled to pass major new legislation over the past decade.



"Here's all you need to know: Kamala broke it and we're going to fix it," said Trump, beginning his rally in Lititz, in central Pennsylvania, an hour late and his voice raspy. In a speech where he repeatedly criticized the US election process, he added, "It's a damn shame and I'm the only one who talks about it because everyone is damn afraid to talk about it."