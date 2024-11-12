Harris appears with Biden for first time since election loss

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden laid a wreath Monday (Nov 11) to honour the nation's fallen soldiers on Veterans Day, an event marking his first appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris since her election defeat last week.



The ceremony, at historic Arlington National Cemetery across the Potomac River from Washington, is also the first time Harris has been seen in public since her Nov 6 speech in which she conceded the presidential election to Donald Trump.



Democrats, facing a painful reckoning over their drubbing, have begun soul-searching internal discussions - and some not-so-private blaming - over what caused Harris's loss, with some pointing to Biden's initial insistence on running again at age 81, despite having promised to be a bridge president to the next generation.



Criticism of Harris herself has been more muted, and Biden heaped praise on Harris last Thursday in a televised White House address.



Earlier Monday Biden hosted veterans at the White House to mark the holiday before heading to Arlington, the final resting place of two presidents, generals from all major US wars, and thousands of other military personnel.