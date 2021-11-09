Harris arrives in Paris to ease France-US tensions

PARIS: US Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Paris on Tuesday (Nov 9) on a mission to further mend relations with France after a crisis sparked by a cancelled submarines contract.

During her four-day visit - her third overseas trip in office - Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and attend a peace forum with other world leaders.

She will also participate in a conference on Libya and join commemorations for the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Her trip comes after a huge French-American row that erupted in September when Australia walked out of a multibillion-dollar submarines deal with Paris in favour of an alternative one with the US.

"It is good to be in France and I am looking forward to many, many days of productive discussions reinforcing the strength of our relationship," Harris said as she arrived for the visit.

The visit was announced after the subs row, and comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken was dispatched in early October in a first attempt to fix the crisis.

President Joe Biden also sought to make amends over the dispute at a meeting with Macron last month, telling the French leader that that his government had been "clumsy" in the way it secured the submarines deal with Australia.

The deal, knowns as AUKUS, is part of a new strategic alliance between the US, Australia and Britain.