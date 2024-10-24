Harris berates 'unhinged' Trump over Hitler remarks

Harris said, "Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable, and in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the guardrails against his propensities and his actions."



"So the bottom line is this: We know what Donald Trump wants. He wants unchecked power," Harris added, warning that Trump wanted a military that "is loyal to him" and not to the US Constitution.

Trump's camp hit back, saying Harris is "desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shambles.



"That is why she continues to peddle outright lies and falsehoods that are easily disproven," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.