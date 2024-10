Harris blasts Trump after racist rally rhetoric

ATLANTA: Kamala Harris accused Donald Trump of stoking divisions in the final week of a tight White House race Monday (Oct 28) after comments made by speakers at the Republican's weekend mega-rally were widely condemned as racist As they entered the final week of one of the closest US presidential elections in history, Democrat Harris crisscrossed Michigan while Republican Trump headed to Georgia, another of the decisive swing states.More than 44 million Americans have already cast ballots in early voting - including outgoing Democratic President Joe Biden, who voted on Monday after waiting in a long line near his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. Tensions are soaring in a race that polls suggest is too close to call , fueled by fears that former president Trump could again refuse to recognize a defeat, as he did in 2020, and by his harsh rhetoric threatening migrants and political opponents.Concerns increased after a fire reportedly consumed hundreds of early ballots cast in a supposedly secure drop-off box in a highly competitive district in northwestern Washington state. Arson was reportedly suspected in another ballot box fire hours earlier in Portland, Oregon.And Trump has faced renewed outrage after one of the warm-up speakers at his huge Sunday rally in New York's Madison Square Garden called Puerto Rico "a floating island of garbage".