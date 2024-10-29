Harris blasts Trump after racist rally rhetoric

SWING STATE BATTLE

As the clock ticks down, the challenge for Harris and Trump is both to energize core supporters and pull in the tiny number of persuadable voters who might still tip the balance - especially in the seven swing states where polls suggest they are running neck-and-neck.



Harris, who spent Sunday in must-win Pennsylvania, was holding three events in Michigan, while Trump was to hold two in Georgia -- a pattern set to be repeated around the country's other battlegrounds for the next seven days.



"He's just the best for the economy right now," said Cesar Viera, 18, who was attending the Trump rally in Atlanta, wearing a US flag across his shoulders.



Viera added that he did not find the comments at the Madison Square Garden rally offensive. "I'm Latino too and I'm voting for Trump."