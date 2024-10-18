Harris campaign shifts strategy as anxiety rises over Trump gains

Vice President Kamala Harris is shifting her campaign strategy to win over more men and Republicans, and sharpening her attacks on Donald Trump as Democratic anxieties rise over polls showing her rival making strong gains.

The Democratic nominee is in a statistical dead heat in crucial states with Trump, the Republican former president, according to public and internal campaign polls cited by Democratic sources, sparking a round of finger-pointing and second-guessing from some corners.

It is a frustrating moment for a whirlwind campaign that opened with a huge jump in enthusiasm and cash when she replaced President Joe Biden in July, put on a robust Democratic convention and was widely hailed as the winner of her only debate with Trump.

"This was always going to be a tight race ... That doesn’t mean we’re not losing sleep over it," said a senior Democratic campaign aide, reflecting what interviews with donors, aides and advisers show is the mood at the White House and the Wilmington, Delaware-based campaign headquarters.

After weeks of focusing on policy and trying to define herself on the national stage, Harris is going back to her prosecutorial posture of July, an adviser said, hoping to demonstrate strength to voters who might be attracted to Trump's strongman image.

At her Monday night rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, she took the rare step of showing clips of Trump's remarks about an "enemy within" America to underscore her argument that he poses a danger to the country.

This week, she sat down with Charlamagne tha God to reach Black men and followed up with a confrontational interview with Fox News to address conservatives. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan and his young, male followers could be next.

Nationally, Harris' edge has narrowed from a late September lead of seven points over Trump to just three, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. More concerning for Democrats: she and Trump are statistically tied in the seven crucial battleground states that will decide the race.

The narrowing polls come as high food and rent prices continue to worry Americans and Trump capitalizes on fears related to migrants crossing the southern border with increasingly extreme rhetoric.

Stock markets just hit record highs and some prominent analysts say Harris' policies would create less debt and spur more economic growth than Trump's would, but polls suggest voters trust Trump more on one of the top election issues - the economy.