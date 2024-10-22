Harris courts Republican vote, as Trump rallies supporters in North Carolina

During her event in Malvern, population 3,400, Harris urged Republican voters to put the country's interests over those of their party by voting for her.

She will also campaign in Wisconsin and Michigan on Monday with Cheney, who told Republicans Trump was a "totally erratic, completely unstable" person who should not be reelected.



Cheney and her father Dick Cheney, who was vice president under President George W Bush and is still vilified by many Democrats for his bullish defence of the US invasion of Iraq, are staunch conservatives and two of the most prominent Republicans to have endorsed Harris.