Harris deploys Bruce Springsteen in celeb-heavy push

AMERICAN DREAM "UNREACHABLE"

Trump is expected to attack Harris's economic policies at a rally in Tempe, Arizona.



His campaign said the current vice president had "made the American Dream of home ownership unreachable for young Americans and families."



Trump will then attend a Las Vegas rally aimed at recruiting volunteers and celebrating the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.



Like Harris, Trump also heads Friday to Texas, where he is to deliver remarks on border security.



On his flight across the country, Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, an ardent supporter, that he would instantly fire the special prosecutor overseeing his unprecedented slew of criminal cases.



"Oh, it's so easy," Trump said. "I would fire him within two seconds."



The hiring and firing of special counsels - prosecutors who work at arm's length from the Justice Department in politically sensitive cases - is the responsibility of the US attorney general, who is in turn appointed by the president.