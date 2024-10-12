Harris fans claw for victory with Kamala-themed nail polishes

LOS ANGELES: The race for the US presidency is a nail-biter, so two Kamala Harris supporters have taken matters into their own manicured hands and launched a line of nail polishes themed around viral moments from the Democratic campaign.

"We wanted something that was playful and fun, something that was approachable" for people who are not highly engaged in politics, said Amy Rosenthal, co-founder of "Colors for Kamala".

She wants the brand to provoke "regular human conversations with people who might not agree with you at all about politics, but you know what? They like the same (shade of) red".

Rosenthal and her partner Kate Friedman came up with a line called "Neutralizing Name-Calling".