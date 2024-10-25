Harris joined by Obama, Springsteen at star-studded rally

CLARKSTON, Michigan: Kamala Harris held a star-studded rally on Thursday (Oct 24) in swing state Georgia, where former United States president Barack Obama and rock legend Bruce Springsteen joined her final push for voters ahead of November's nail-biter election.



Harris is cranking up the celebrity wattage - including with Beyonce in Texas on Friday, according to reports - at a series of concerts in battleground states in hopes of pulling away from rival Donald Trump.

Springsteen and Obama each delivered barbs aimed at the Republican as they addressed a crowd of thousands in Clarkston, just outside Atlanta.

"Donald Trump is running to be an American tyrant," Springsteen said, echoing concerns by Democrats - as well as former members of Trump's administration - about how Trump may misuse presidential power if reelected.

The iconic singer, known for his socially conscious, working-class anthems, performed three songs including "The Promised Land" as part of a cameo designed to bolster Harris' blue-collar credentials.

Obama, the only Black president in US history who remains widely popular among Democrats, delivered a series of attacks at Trump - questioning his business credentials and mocking his "word salad" speeches.

"We do not need four years of a wannabe king, a wannabe dictator, running around trying to punish his enemies," Obama said.

Harris emphasised her middle class roots - drawing contrast with the billionaire Trump - and said that she would prioritise battling inflation as president.

"We will build a future where we bring down the cost of living, and that will be my focus every single day as president of the United States," she said.

The predominantly Black audience - part of a key electorate for Harris if she is to win Georgia - was also addressed by actor Samuel L. Jackson and film director Spike Lee.

Large numbers of Americans, including about 2.2 million in Georgia, have already cast ballots in early voting, reflecting intense engagement ahead of Election Day on Nov 5.