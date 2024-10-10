Harris presidential campaign, groups raise US$1 billion, source says

Former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised US$130 million in August, leaving US$295 million cash on hand at the end of that month, vs Harris and Democrats' US$404 million.



Harris' race against Trump remains close, with her lead nationally narrowing, new Reuters/Ipsos polling shows, and the race a tossup in many battleground states.



The money haul reflects donors' enthusiasm going into the Nov 5 election, the source said and will be used on advertising, operations in battleground states and staff.