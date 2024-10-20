Harris, Trump deploy celebrity power in must-win states

DETROIT: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will roll out starkly contrasting celebrity back-up this weekend in Pennsylvania and Michigan - among the most prized of the battleground states set to decide the tightest of US presidential races.

Pop star Lizzo will throw multi-Grammy award-winning glitter behind the vice president's campaign in Detroit, while the world's richest man Elon Musk is to stump for Trump in Pennsylvania.

Harris will also be joined by R&B star Usher at a get-out-the-vote rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday (Oct 19).