Harris, Trump go toe to toe in frenzied final campaign weekend

GASTONIA: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump fought it out Saturday (Nov 2) in the swing states on the final weekend of the tensest US election of modern times, with the Democrat urging voters to "turn the page" on the Republican's scorched-earth brand of politics.

With only three days left in the campaign, 73 million people have already cast early ballots, with many more expected to go to the polls on Sunday ahead of the Election Day climax Tuesday.

The country - and the world - could then face a nail-biting wait to know whether Harris becomes the first US woman president or Trump secures a spectacular return to power after his unprecedented and at times violent campaign to overturn his 2020 reelection loss to Joe Biden.

They literally crossed paths Saturday, with Harris's official vice-presidential Air Force Two and Trump's personal jet sharing the airport tarmac in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both held rallies in North Carolina, while Harris also spoke to supporters in Georgia, another of the seven swing states seen as the keys to victory in an otherwise dead-even nationwide contest. Trump also added in a stop in Virginia.

The rounds of high-stakes speeches before thousands of people at each stop will continue Sunday when Harris holds multiple events in the swing state of Michigan and Trump rallies with supporters in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

With less than three days left before last polls close, Trump, 78, and Harris, 60, are scrapping for a tiny number of undecided voters and, crucially, trying to energize their bases to get out and vote.