Harris, Trump seek advantage in knife-edge election battle

Biden took an aerial tour of the devastation in Tampa Bay and nearby St. Petersburg, and received a briefing of storm response efforts.



While he described the impact as "cataclysmic" in some neighborhoods, Biden said Florida was fortunate it was not worse.



"It's in moments like this, we come together to take care of each other, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans," the president said.



Trump was set to appear at his own rally in Arizona, where he will reinforce his border policies and amplify his aggressive - often false - rhetoric about migrants.



A day earlier he held a roundtable with Latino leaders in neighboring Nevada, another swing state with a substantial Hispanic population.