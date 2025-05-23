China slams 'politicisation' of education after US blocks foreign enrolment at Harvard

BEIJING: Beijing on Friday (May 23) slammed the "politicisation" of educational exchanges after the United States revoked the right of Harvard University to enrol foreign students, many of whom come from China.



"The Chinese side has consistently opposed the politicisation of educational cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

"The relevant action by the US side will only harm the image and international standing of the United States."

Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in the current academic year, making up 27 per cent of its total enrollment.

Chinese nationals made up a fifth of Harvard's foreign student intake in 2024, according to university statistics.

The Trump administration’s order will require current foreign students to transfer to other schools or lose their legal status.

“Harvard’s leadership has created an unsafe campus environment by permitting anti-American, pro-terrorist agitators to harass and physically assault individuals, including many Jewish students, and otherwise obstruct its once-venerable learning environment,” the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday.

It also pointed to China’s Communist Party (CCP) as a factor for the decision.

“Harvard’s leadership further facilitated, and engaged in coordinated activity with the CCP, including hosting and training members of a CCP paramilitary group complicit in the Uyghur genocide,” the department said.