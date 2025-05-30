Harvard graduation overshadowed by Trump threats

BOSTON: Thousands of Harvard students in crimson-fringed gowns celebrated their graduation Thursday (May 29), as a judge extended a temporary block on Donald Trump's bid to prevent the prestigious university from enrolling international scholars.



Trump has made Harvard the central target of his campaign against elite US universities, which he has also threatened with funding freezes over what he says is liberal bias and antisemitism.



Judge Allison Burroughs said she would later issue a preliminary injunction that "gives some protection" to international students while the sides argue over the legality of Trump's stance.



"Our students are terrified and we're (already) having people transfer" to other universities, Harvard's lawyer Ian Gershengorn said during the hearing in Boston.

In an eleventh-hour filing ahead of the hearing, the Trump administration issued a formal notice of intent to withdraw Harvard's ability to enrol foreign students, kick-starting the process.