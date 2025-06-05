Trump's restriction on international students has wider repercussions beyond Harvard, say experts

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Small businesses near Harvard University are worried about a loss of revenue as United States President Donald Trump’s tussle with the Ivy League school over international students continues.

Just outside the university campus is Harvard Square, a bustling cultural and commercial hub with a lively mix of eateries, cafes, bookstores and other shops.

Kari Kuelzer, owner of Grendel’s Den Restaurant & Bar – a pub that has called the square home for more than 50 years – told CNA that students account for a third of her business.

Kuelzer said she is unsure if her pub, which was opened by her parents, can survive if Harvard is forced to shut its doors to foreign students.

“Where are we going to get those dollars? They're not going to just magically materialise,” she said.

Like Grendel’s Den, many establishments in the area are locally-owned and rely heavily on students as a key source of income.