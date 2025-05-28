Harvard students march after Trump seeks to cut remaining contracts

CAMBRIDGE, United States: Harvard students protested Tuesday (May 27) after the US government said it intends to cancel all remaining financial contracts with the university, President Donald Trump's latest attempt to force the prestigious institution to submit to unprecedented oversight.

Hundreds of students gathered to oppose Trump's widening offensive, including Tuesday's measures estimated to be worth US$100 million, against the university that has drawn his ire for refusing to give up control of curriculum, admissions and research.

"Trump = traitor" read one student placard, while the crowd chanted "who belongs in class today, let them stay" in reference to Harvard's international students whose status Trump has upended by summarily revoking the university's accreditation to the country's Student and Exchange Visitor program.

A judge issued a restraining order pending a hearing on the matter scheduled for Thursday, the same day as the university's commencement graduation ceremony, for which thousands of graduating students and their families had gathered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, near Boston.

The White House, meanwhile, doubled down in its offensive, saying that instead of Harvard, public money should go to vocational schools that train electricians and plumbers.

"The president is more interested in giving that taxpayer money to trade schools and programs and state schools where they are promoting American values, but most importantly, educating the next generation based on skills that we need in our economy and our society," Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News Tuesday evening. "We need more of those in our country, and less LGBTQ graduate majors from Harvard University."