Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope

BOSTON: The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species.

Edward O Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarised to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming.

He sees preventing catastrophic climate change - the aim of UN climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday (Oct 31) - and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.

"This is the most communal endeavour with a clear definable goal that humanity has ever had and we need to get the kind of cooperation and ethical harmony and planning in order to make it work," Wilson told Reuters in an interview outside Boston on Oct 21.

"Otherwise, the slope of human history will always be downward."

Today, species are going extinct at a rate not seen in 10 million years, with around 1 million currently on the brink. To limit the loss, the United Nations has urged countries to commit to conserving 30 per cent of their land and water - almost double the area currently under some form of protection - by 2030.

The so-called "30 by 30" target is in part inspired by Wilson's Half-Earth Project. First outlined in 2016, it calls for protecting half the planet's land and sea so there are enough diverse and well-connected ecosystems to reverse the course of species extinction.