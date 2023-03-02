'Havana syndrome' not caused by foreign adversary, US intel finds

MCLEAN, Virginia: A globe-spanning US intelligence investigation has concluded it is "very unlikely" a foreign adversary is responsible for the "Havana syndrome" ailment that has afflicted US diplomats, spies and other personnel worldwide, according to declassified findings released on Wednesday (Mar 1).

The symptoms of the mysterious ailment, first reported by US embassy officials in the Cuban capital Havana in 2016, have included migraines, nausea, memory lapses and dizziness.

About 1,500 cases now have been reported by US government agencies and departments, including some from this year.

Seven of the 18 US intelligence agencies conducted the more than two-year investigation in more than 90 countries, including the United States, where the FBI opened a criminal probe.

The agencies even considered the possibility that extraterrestrials were responsible, but ruled that out, a US intelligence official told reporters in a briefing.

"Most IC (intelligence community) agencies have concluded that it is 'very unlikely" a foreign adversary is responsible," the assessment said.

It also found "no credible evidence" that any American foe possessed "a weapon or collection device," including an emitter of electromagnetic energy pulses, that could cause the symptoms.

An advisory group of experts from inside and outside the government last year found that such pulses could have been targeted at some of those who reported symptoms.