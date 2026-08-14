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Hawaii declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Lala
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Hawaii declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Lala

Hawaii declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Lala

This NOAA satellite image taken at 11.04am EST on Aug 13, 2026, shows Tropical Storm Lala in the Pacific Ocean. (Photo: NOAA via AP)

14 Aug 2026 10:52AM
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LOS ANGELES: Hawaii declared a state of emergency on Thursday (Aug 14) as it prepared for Tropical Storm Lala, which could bring powerful winds, flooding and landslides this weekend.

The Pacific storm is currently gaining strength, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), which expects it to become a hurricane as it approaches the US state's Big Island.

Winds were blowing at around 80 kmh, with even stronger gusts.

The storm could dump up to 63.5cm of rain in parts of the Big Island, the weather service added.

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Governor Josh Green declared a state of emergency in response to the threat, an administrative measure that frees up funds, resources and personnel in the event of damage.

"Tropical Storm Lala poses a serious threat to our state, particularly Hawaii Island - and we are taking action now to ensure resources are available where they are needed," he said.

"I urge everyone to secure their homes, gather essential supplies, review their family emergency plans and follow updates from trusted official sources. Please take this storm seriously and look out for one another," he added.

With 210,000 residents, Hawaii Island is the archipelago's second most populous, far behind Oahu, which is home to more than one million people.

The storm's path remains uncertain, but it is expected to remain offshore.

The last tropical storm to directly strike the archipelago was in 2018.

El Nino, a weather phenomenon that is particularly strong this year, is warming the equatorial Pacific and increasing the likelihood of cyclones. Meteorologists expect a much more active than average hurricane season in the region.

Scientists regularly warn that climate change, caused by humanity's burning of fossil fuels, is increasing the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

Source: AFP/ec

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