Hawaii fire death toll hits 99, may double, warns governor

KAHULUI, Hawaii: The death toll in Hawaii's wildfires has risen to 99 and could double over the next 10 days, the state's governor said on Monday (Aug 14), as emergency personnel painstakingly scoured the incinerated landscape for more human remains.

Nearly a week after the fast-moving fire levelled most of the historic resort town, hundreds of people remained unaccounted for. Residents were still unable to return to the site of the fire due to the risks posed by possible hot spots and toxic fumes.

The wildfire is the deadliest in the United States since 1918, when 453 people died in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the nonprofit National Fire Protection Association.

But Governor Josh Green said more fatalities are certain, as emergency responders with cadaver dogs work their way through hundreds of homes and burned-out vehicles.

"The updated number of 99 confirmed people have passed," he told CNN on Monday.

He added: "It will go up very significantly ... Over the course of the next 10 days, this number could double."

Dogs trained to detect bodies were helping with the methodical, block-by-block search; they had covered only about 3 per cent of the area as of Saturday night, Maui County Police Chief John Pelletier told reporters at the time.

The chief also warned that identifying victims would be a grim and difficult task, given how intensely the fire had burned; metal structures melted in the heat.

"The area my home is in, they're still searching for bodies," said Chris Loeffler, 35, whose mother and relatives fled his childhood home last Tuesday when the flames reached a block and a half away. The wooden plantation-style home - likely destroyed - had been in his family for five generations.

Loeffler, who lives in New Mexico but was planning to return to Lahaina permanently, said he was worried some residents would sell their properties and leave the island.

"We're trying to warn everybody, 'Don't sell, don’t give in, keep your head up,'" said Loeffler. "'Once you leave Lahaina, we lose Lahaina.'"

Green said rescue workers were finding between 10 and 20 dead bodies each day, with only a small portion of Lahaina near the waterfront searched so far.

At a White House briefing on Monday, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell said more cadaver dogs were on their way to Lahaina, but that the search was "extremely hazardous" and would take time.

"There are structures that are partially standing that engineers have to clear first to make sure it's safe for the search-and-rescue teams to go into," she said.

"I JUST NEED TO KNOW HE IS SAFE"

A crowd-sourced database circulating on social media showed about 1,130 individuals listed as "not located" on a list of about 5,200 people as of Monday afternoon. The database includes names collected from "missing persons" notices posted at shelters as well as information submitted by loved ones.

Relatives took to social media in search of news about missing family members.