Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges
Hawaii to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as Delta variant surges

FILE PHOTO: A rental car location is closed due to the business downturn caused by COVID-19 in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Apr 28, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Marco Garcia)

11 Aug 2021 01:58PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2021 01:58PM)
HONOLULU: Hawaii will re-impose COVID-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings to avert straining the state's healthcare, Governor David Ige said on Tuesday (Aug 10), as the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus pushed cases and hospitalisations in the United States to a six-month high.

"I'll be signing an executive order that will limit social gatherings, effective immediately," Ige said in a tweet.

In June, social gatherings were increased to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors statewide but now it will be capped to no more than 10 indoors and 25 outdoor.

Hawaii, with more than 60 per cent of population fully vaccinated, has witnessed a rise in cases by 168 per cent between Jul 26 and Aug 8, according to the state's department of health.

The latest guidelines will reduce the indoor capacity for bars, gyms, restaurants, and social establishments to 50 per cent, Ige added.

"Counties will review proposals for all professionally sponsored events (bigger than 50 people) and ensure appropriate safe practices will be implemented," the governor said.

Source: Reuters/ga

