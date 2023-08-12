'It's gone': Stunned residents find nothing but ashes in Hawaii wildfire town

LAHAINA, Hawaii: When Anthony La Puente made it back to the place he had called home for the last 16 years, there was almost nothing left.

His house, like most in Lahaina, had been razed by the wildfire that swept through this slice of Hawaiian paradise.

"The only thing I can say is that it hurts. It takes a toll on you emotionally," the 44-year old said

"It sucks not being able to find the things you grew up with, or the things you remember."

La Puente was one of dozens of people who were allowed back into what used to be Lahaina on Friday.

The 12,000-strong town, which has stood on the island of Maui for hundreds of years, was once the proud home of the Hawaiian royal family.

Thousands of tourists visit every year to soak up the atmosphere, to wander along the scenic harbour front, and to idle under a majestic banyan tree, reputed to be the oldest in the United States.