Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, spewing columns of lava

LOS ANGELES: One of the world's most active volcanoes sprang into life again on Monday (Dec 23), spewing columns of lava 80m above Hawaii, US vulcanologists said.

Images showed enormous fissures in the caldera of Kilauea, on Hawaii's Big Island, spraying jets of molten rock into the air.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began just after 2am local time in the southwestern section of the caldera.

"At 4.30am, lava fountains were observed with heights up to 80m," the agency said.

"Molten material, including lava bombs, is being ejected from the vents on the caldera floor up onto the west caldera rim."

The eruption was also sending matter much higher into the atmosphere.