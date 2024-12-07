Murder, memes and snark: A killing lays bare US health care frustrations

It is also the largest US health insurer, providing coverage for around 50 million people and taking in US$16.4 billion in profits in 2023, a year that Thompson was compensated more than US$10 million.

The dark humour "is a coping mechanism for a population of people who feel powerless in our health care system," said William Flanary, a comedian and ophthalmologist who goes by the moniker "Dr Glaucomflecken" and enjoys a large online following for his medical satire skits.



While some have glorified the killer, a parallel movement of amateur sleuths has emerged, combing through clues to aid the police in the manhunt and sparking heated clashes between the two camps online.



One digital detective on X claimed to have scraped rental bike data and shared a theory on the killer's escape route, only to be bombarded with expletive-laden replies telling them to stay out of it.