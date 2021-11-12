Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies

Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. flag is seen over the company logo for Johnson & Johnson to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the company's listing at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

12 Nov 2021 08:22PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 08:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW JERSEY: Johnson & Johnson said on Friday (Nov 12) it is planning to break up into two companies, splitting off its consumer health division that sells Band-Aids and Baby Powder from its large pharmaceuticals unit.

The healthcare conglomerate will separate its consumer health business into a new publicly traded company. Rival Pfizer had in 2019 combined its consumer health unit with GlaxoSmithKline plc in a joint venture.

Johnson & Johnson said it is aiming to complete the planned separation in 18 to 24 months, sending its shares up 5 per cent before the bell.

The company will retain its pharmaceuticals and medical device units, which sells drugs such as cancer treatment Darzalex. The units are expected to generate revenue of roughly US$77 billion in 2021.

"The new Johnson & Johnson and the New Consumer Health Company would each be able to more effectively allocate resources to deliver for patients and consumers, drive growth and unlock significant value," said Joaquin Duato, who is expected to become J&J's chief executive officer in January.

The planned split comes days after US industrial conglomerate General Electric said it would separate into three public companies to simplify its business and pare down debt.

On Friday, Japan's Toshiba outlined plans on Friday to split into three independent companies.

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Johnson & Johnson

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us