Heat melts Alps snow and glaciers, sparking water shortages

SAINT-CHRISTOPHE-EN-OISANS: An early summer heatwave has accelerated the melting of snow and glaciers in the French Alps, triggering water shortages at mountain shelters just as the hiking season begins (July 16).

“Everything has dried up,” said Noemie Dagan, caretaker of the Selle refuge, a 60-bed chalet perched at 2,673 metres in the Ecrins mountain range.

The snowfield that typically feeds the shelter’s water supply now “looks a bit like what we would expect at the end of July or early August,” she said.

“We are nearly a month early in terms of the snow’s melting,” she added.

MOUNTAIN SHELTERS UNDER PRESSURE

The Selle refuge lacks a water tank and depends entirely on snowmelt. If the flow stops, the shelter will have to close, as it did in mid-August last year.

Dagan has tried to prevent another shutdown by installing a kilometre-long pipe to tap a nearby glacier near the Pic de la Grave. But the steep, unstable slopes make the setup vulnerable, especially as storms in the range grow stronger and more frequent.

Over 15 years in the job, Dagan said she has witnessed a “metamorphosis” of the glaciers and mountains that once acted as natural reservoirs.

“We are basically the sentinels who have seen what is coming,” she said.