Heavy fighting as Russian troops enter outskirts of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

KYIV: Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk, the regional governor said on Monday (May 30), describing fierce fighting in the ruins of a city that has become the focus of Moscow's offensive.

The European Union has sought to make Moscow pay a heavy price for invading Ukraine, but leaders arriving for a summit acknowledged they were unlikely to pass a new round of sanctions yet, having failed to agree to ban imports of Russian oil.

Russia has concentrated its firepower on the last major population centre still held by Ukrainian forces in the eastern Luhansk province, in a push to achieve one of President Vladimir Putin's stated objectives after three months of war.

Incessant shelling has left Ukrainian forces defending ruins in Sievierodonetsk, but their refusal to withdraw has slowed the massive Russian offensive across the Donbas region. Luhansk region governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian troops had advanced into the city's southeastern and northeastern fringes.

The Russians "use the same tactics over and over again. They shell for several hours - for three, four, five hours - in a row and then attack", Gaidai said.

"Those who attack die. Then shelling and attack follow again, and so on until they break through somewhere."

With temperatures rising, he said there was a "terrible smell of death" on the outskirts of the city.

But he said Ukrainian forces had also driven the Russians out of the village of Toshkivka to the south, potentially frustrating Moscow's push to encircle the area.

Gaidai later said a French journalist had been killed by shrapnel that pierced his vehicle, and that evacuations from the area had been halted.

In a televised speech, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described capturing Sievierodonetsk as "a fundamental task for the occupiers" and said Ukraine was doing all it could to halt the advance.

"Some 90 per cent of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed," he said.

Ukraine's defence ministry said Moscow was also trying to regroup to attack the strategically important town of Sloviansk, further west.

EU DEADLOCK

The EU's latest sanctions package has been blocked by landlocked Hungary's refusal to agree to a ban on imports of Russian oil, which it receives through the huge Soviet-era "Friendship" pipeline.

According to a draft text reviewed by Reuters - which could still be changed - the leaders would agree in principle to ban Russian oil, first by sea and at some point later through pipelines, but with dates and details left out.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen acknowledged that agreement had not been reached, but added: "I'm confident that thereafter there will be a possibility."

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said a deal at the next summit, set for Jun 23-24, was "the realistic approach by now".

The failure has infuriated Kyiv and caused frustration among its biggest supporters within the EU.

"It's only money: The Ukrainians are paying with their lives," said Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins. "We can and we must support them, if only out of self-interest, because only when Russia is defeated can we in Europe feel safe."

Ahead of the summit, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed fears that EU unity was "starting to crumble".

After failing to capture Kyiv in March, Russia announced that the focus of its "special military operation" was now to seize the entire Donbas region, consisting of two provinces, Luhansk and Donetsk, that Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said the "liberation" of the Donbas was an "unconditional priority".