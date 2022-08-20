Heavy rain eases in New Zealand after days of wild weather

Torrential rain in northern and central parts of New Zealand eased on Saturday (Aug 20) after four days of downpours that forced hundreds of people from their homes.

The South Island city of Nelson has been the worst affected, with hundreds of homes evacuated over the week, and some rendered uninhabitable. Towns in the North Island have also been cut off, as floods submerged roads and homes.

"Things going forward look quite different from this past week," the Metservice weather forecaster said in a Twitter post. "Most of the rainfall activity is still mainly in the west, but with much lower accumulations."

Earlier, it had said warnings and watch alerts were lifted after rain eased in northern and central areas.

There were around 100 new evacuations overnight across the country, The New Zealand Herald reported on Saturday.

In the Tasman district neighbouring Nelson, emergency authorities said "many more" evacuations were carried out overnight, with a total 508 homes now evacuated in the region.

"That looks set to increase even more," Nelson Tasman Civil Defense said on Facebook on Saturday.