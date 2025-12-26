Heavy rain, flash floods hit California

LOS ANGELES: Torrential rains unleashed flash floods and warnings of debris flow across southern California's fire-scarred areas, as a series of Christmas storms pummeled the state, with downpours and high winds forecast through on Friday (Dec 26).

Driven by an atmospheric river known as "the Pineapple Express", which moves heavy moisture from Hawaii to the US West Coast, storms were expected to dump months' worth of rain in California over a few days.

Early Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast that southern California, including Los Angeles, the second-most populous US city, was at risk of excessive rainfall.

It warned of a "broad plume of moisture" producing heavy rain in California on Thursday.

"Numerous flash flooding events are possible. In addition, many streams may flood, potentially affecting larger rivers. The flooding may include debris flows in or near recently burned areas," the service said, referring to areas affected by wildfires.

The rain was forecast to continue through Friday, the service said.

Although there was a break in the rain in parts of southern California on Thursday before more wet weather was expected, the NWS warned that some areas could see winds with gusts of up to 88.5kmh.

State authorities declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Los Angeles.

"We're not out of it yet. Rain continues to fall across LA County making roadways, waterways and flood channels extremely dangerous. Check conditions before venturing out today," Los Angeles County officials said Thursday on X.