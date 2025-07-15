Heavy rain prompts flash flood warnings across US northeast

NEW YORK: Heavy rain inundated parts of New York and New Jersey on Monday night (Jul 14), while flash flood warnings were in effect across a wide swathe of the eastern seaboard, where travel was massively disrupted and some vehicles trapped.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, urging people to stay indoors.

Authorities across the region, including in Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania, warned of hazardous driving conditions due to the risk of flash floods.

JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports temporarily suspended departures on Monday night, forcing the cancellation of dozens of flights.

Rescue workers in Scotch Plains, New Jersey waded into gushing floodwaters armed with red flotation devices after several drivers became stranded in the sudden surge, according to footage from CBS.

In New York City, video shared on social media showed muddy brown water spewing like a geyser in front of a subway station's turnstiles.

Multiple subway lines were briefly suspended or running with delays, while above ground, massive traffic jams paralysed several of the city's main thoroughfares.

The National Weather Service (NWS) urged drivers encountering flooded roads to "turn around".

"Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," it said.