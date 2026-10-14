Heavy Russian strikes on Ukraine kill 6, cut power in Kyiv

KYIV: Heavy overnight Russian strikes killed at least six people in Ukraine and cut power to large parts of the capital Kyiv, authorities said on Wednesday (Oct 14).

The attacks on multiple regions came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine had received no advance warning from Western allies before a Russian strike on a Kyiv power plant.

Ukraine relies heavily on Western intelligence to detect incoming Russian attacks and help identify targets of its own, but renewed signs of strain with US President Donald Trump have cast doubt on those arrangements.

In Kyiv, a Russian strike on a multi-storey building in Desnianskyi district killed two people, while another attack in Golosiivsky killed one, Ukraine's state emergency service said.

Ukrainian military authorities also reported that two people were killed and six wounded in Russian attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

A further person was killed in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

AFP reporters in Kyiv heard a series of explosions overnight and reported that electricity and water supplies were cut off in eastern parts of the city.

"Energy facilities in Kyiv and the surrounding region have come under a massive ballistic missile strike. There are power disruptions in the capital," Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram, urging people to remain in shelters.