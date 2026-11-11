Defiant Hegseth blasts impeachment effort ahead of House vote

WASHINGTON: Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (Nov 10) blasted efforts to impeach him as a farce that would embolden US adversaries, as he lashed out at his political opponents in Congress and the media in an unapologetic defence of his record.

Striking a defiant tone at a Pentagon news briefing, Hegseth thanked US President Donald Trump for his continued support as the House of Representatives scheduled a procedural vote for late Tuesday that will test support for his impeachment.

Hegseth said past impeachments of Trump had ultimately failed, and added:

"Both times he came back stronger, and the American people sent him back to the White House. Now they're trying a third time. This time against a member of his cabinet."

US Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth on Monday. Massie said in a post on X that if the House of Representatives can overcome Tuesday's procedural effort, "we will proceed to a real debate and vote on the Articles of Impeachment."

Congressional sources say the resolution may have the votes to pass even with Trump’s Republicans still controlling the House until Democrats take over on Jan 3. Conviction appears unlikely in the Senate, however, where a two-thirds majority is required and Republicans hold 53 of 100 seats.

Hegseth is accused of various abuses of power in office, including issuing orders to go to war with Iran without an imminent threat or approval from Congress.

Voter anger over the Iran war helped Democrats win control of Congress in last week's midterm elections. A new Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Tuesday found a majority of Americans want the newly elected Democratic-majority US Congress to act to end the war with Iran.