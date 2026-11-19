CARACAS: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a new agreement on military cooperation with Venezuela on Wednesday (Nov 18) as he made his first visit to the country since US special forces deposed President Nicolas Maduro in a January raid in Caracas.

Hegseth announced the agreement alongside Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who welcomed him to the presidential palace. He said it covered joint training, intelligence sharing and other aspects of US-Venezuelan military cooperation. Rodriguez said the arrangement would help confront "common threats" and strengthen training for Venezuela's armed forces.

Hegseth said the partnership would herald a significant ramp-up in joint action against drug trafficking groups.

"To the narco terrorists who have used this as a safe haven, your time is up. We will hunt you down. We will find you. And we will kill you," Hegseth said, speaking from the US embassy.

Washington already holds growing influence in Venezuela, particularly in the oil sector. Since Maduro's removal, US officials have moved quickly to shape the country's future, focusing on energy policy and investment.

That role expanded sharply in August under a deal granting producer North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, long-term access to 17 oilfields that contain about a fifth of the country's oil reserves through a partnership with the US government. The United States secured a 35 per cent stake in NABEP's parent, a guaranteed share of output and first refusal rights on the remainder.

NABEP PLANS OIL OUTPUT BOOST

Alejandro Betancourt, the Venezuelan businessman who controls NABEP and was central to the agreement, told reporters he discussed the progress of oil cooperation with Hegseth, adding that NABEP plans to produce over 250,000 barrels per day of oil by year-end as it prepares to have 10 well clusters in service. That would be an increase from the 224,000 bpd it produced in mid-October, according to company figures.

Hegseth's trip to Venezuela came two weeks after voter anger over the Iran war helped drive an election defeat for President Donald Trump's Republican Party in Congress. The unpopular, nearly nine-month-old conflict has driven up gasoline prices in the US and around the world, as Iran fires on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz off its coast.

Hegseth, who has defended the Iran war as courageous, said the oil deal with Venezuela "makes the Strait of Hormuz a non-factor for the Western Hemisphere."