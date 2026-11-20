QUITO, Ecuador: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth landed in staunch Washington ally Ecuador on Thursday (Nov 19), following brief visits to Colombia and Venezuela where he vowed to "kill and defeat narcoterrorists."



Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa has the enthusiastic backing of his US counterpart Donald Trump, with the ideologically aligned pair intent on waging war on organised crime in the region.



AFP journalists observed Hegseth entering official government buildings in Quito's historic centre.



His Latin America trip comes after an impeachment attempt by US lawmakers over the war on Iran and legally dubious strikes on alleged drug-trafficking boats that have killed over 200 people.



The defence secretary will attend a closed-door meeting in Ecuador, the foreign ministry reported, without specifying who else will be present.



He will then make a brief trip to Honduras, according to the presidency in Tegucigalpa, where he will meet another Trump-allied leader, Nasry Asfura, in a nearby air base.



This marks the Pentagon chief's first official visit to South America, a region Trump views as his own backyard where he has sought to deepen military ties with friendly administrations.



Noboa has gone to war against drug-trafficking groups with Washington's support.