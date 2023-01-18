Casualties as helicopter crashes near kindergarten outside Kyiv

KYIV: A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, causing casualties, the region's governor said Wednesday (Jan 18).

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

"In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building," the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten," he added. "There are casualties."

He said that medics and police were working at the scene.