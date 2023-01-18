Logo
World

Casualties as helicopter crashes near kindergarten outside Kyiv
The shadow of a helicopter is seen on the field of wheat in Kyiv region on Jul 14, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP/Sergei Supinsky)

18 Jan 2023 04:23PM (Updated: 18 Jan 2023 04:25PM)
KYIV: A helicopter crashed near a kindergarten outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, causing casualties, the region's governor said Wednesday (Jan 18).

In a video that circulated online from the aftermath of the incident, cries could be heard at the scene which was consumed by a fire.

"In the city of Brovary, a helicopter fell near a kindergarten and a residential building," the head of the Kyiv regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Telegram.

"At the time of the tragedy, children and employees were in the kindergarten," he added. "There are casualties."

He said that medics and police were working at the scene.

A police spokeswoman told local television that five people were wounded and there were also deaths, but did not provide any details.

The town of Brovary is located some 20km northeast of Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for control of Brovary in the early stages of Moscow's invasion until Russia's troops withdrew in early April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on Feb 24 last year.

Source: AFP/nh

