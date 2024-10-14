Hezbollah drone strike kills four, wounds dozens at Israeli base

BEIRUT: Israel's military said a Hezbollah drone had killed four soldiers at one of its northern bases on Sunday (Oct 13), as it expanded its bombardments of Lebanon and troops battled militants across the border.

The attack on a military training camp in Binyamina, near Haifa, is the deadliest such assault on an Israeli base since Sep 23, when Israel increased its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon. Emergency services reported more than 60 wounded.

Authorities in Gaza, meanwhile, said the death toll from an Israeli strike on Sunday on a school being used as a shelter for displaced people had risen to 15, including whole families.

And as fighting raged between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon's south, United Nations peacekeepers said they are again in the firing line.

They said Israeli troops "forcibly" entered a UN position with two tanks after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on the force to withdraw from the area.

Israel's military said a tank had backed into the UN post while under fire.

HEZBOLLAH PROMISES WORSE

Iran-backed Hezbollah said late Sunday that it launched "a squadron of attack drones" at the Binyamina camp, around 30km south of the major city of Haifa.

The strike was in response to Israeli attacks, including air strikes on Thursday that Lebanon's health ministry said killed at least 22 people in central Beirut.

In a later statement, Hezbollah warned Israel that "what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and dear people".

An Israeli volunteer rescue service, United Hatzalah, said its teams in Binyamina assisted "over 60 wounded people" with injuries from mild to critical.

Hezbollah has been firing rockets and drones into Israel for more than a year in support of Hamas militants in Gaza.

Since late September, however, its strikes have reached further into the country.

Israel's sophisticated air defences have intercepted most of the projectiles, with few casualties caused by strikes or falling debris.