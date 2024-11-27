Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

World

Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire proposal says only 'official' forces may carry arms in Lebanon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia podcasts Wellness

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire proposal says only 'official' forces may carry arms in Lebanon

Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire proposal says only 'official' forces may carry arms in Lebanon

A soldier stands guard at the entrance of Beirut's southern suburbs in Lebanon, on Nov 27, 2024. (Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani)

27 Nov 2024 05:14PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIRUT: A ceasefire proposal agreed to by Lebanon and Israel stipulates that only "official military and security forces" in Lebanon are authorised to carry arms in the country, according to a copy of the deal dated on Tuesday (Nov 26) and seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

It specifically names those forces as the Lebanese Armed Forces, the Internal Security Forces, General Security, State Security, Lebanese customs and municipal police.

Officials in both the Lebanese government and Iran-backed Hezbollah have long referred to cabinet statements since 2008 enshrining the right to "resistance" as providing official approval for Hezbollah's arsenal.

The truce proposal refers to both sides' commitment to fully implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, including provisions that refer to the "disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon".

Hezbollah has not formally commented on the ceasefire but senior official Hassan Fadlallah told Lebanon's Al Jadeed TV late on Tuesday that while the group supported the extension of the Lebanese state's authority, the group would emerge from the war stronger.

"Thousands will join the resistance ... Disarming the resistance was an Israeli proposal that fell through," said Fadlallah, who is also a member of Lebanon's parliament.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

Hezbollah Israel-Hamas war Israel Lebanon

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement