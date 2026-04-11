Lebanon says Israel talks set for Tuesday in US

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the "painful loss only strengthens our determination to achieve a ceasefire that will protect Lebanon and our people in the south".



Aoun urged the international community to "assume its responsibilities in putting an end to the repeated Israeli aggressions".



David Wood, senior Lebanon analyst at the International Crisis Group, told AFP that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "clearly agreed to negotiate with Lebanon at this moment under pressure from the United States, Israel's key ally".

BEIRUT THREAT

Hezbollah also claimed dozens of attacks on Israeli targets, including cross-border rocket barrages which it said came in retaliation for the Nabatiyeh strikes, and a missile attack on a naval base in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, far from the border.



On Thursday afternoon, the Israeli military issued a warning of incoming strikes for large, densely populated areas of southern Beirut, but so far had not carried out the threat.



A Western diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity that "there is ongoing diplomatic pressure ... to prevent renewed Israeli airstrikes on Beirut after 'Black Wednesday'".



Israel's warning on Thursday included areas home to major hospitals and the road to the country's only international airport.



But Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny has said he had "received assurances" from foreign diplomats that the facility and the road there would be spared.



Mohammad Zaatari, director of the country's largest public medical facility, Rafic Hariri Hospital, told AFP: "We have received assurances, including from the International Committee of the Red Cross that the hospital would not be targeted."