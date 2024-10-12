Hezbollah fires missiles at Israeli military base

JERUSALEM: Hezbollah said it launched a salvo of missiles at an Israeli military base on Saturday (Oct 12), as Israeli troops battled militants in Lebanon and Gaza on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Cities around Israel were quiet with markets closed, flights stopped and public transport halted as observant Jews fasted and prayed on the Day of Atonement.

But with the country at war against Hezbollah and Hamas, troops remained engaged in combat on the northern and southern frontiers amid a firestorm of criticism over the wounding of four United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, which has lost its leader and a long list of key commanders to Israeli strikes since the start of the war in Lebanon, on Saturday said it struck an army base with missiles to the south of the city of Haifa.

Hezbollah fighters were "targeting the explosives factory there with a salvo of ... missiles", the group said in a statement.

Air raid sirens sounded on Saturday in northern Israel, with the Israeli military saying it had intercepted a projectile launched from Lebanon.

In the hours ahead of Yom Kippur, Israel faced severe diplomatic backlash over what it said was a "hit" on a UN peacekeeping position in Lebanon.

Two Sri Lankan peacekeepers were hurt in the second such incident in two days, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mission said on Friday.

The military said Israeli soldiers had responded with fire to "an immediate threat" around 50m from the UNIFIL post.

As Israel faced a chorus of condemnation by UN chief Antonio Guterres, Western allies and others, the military pledged to carry out a "thorough review".