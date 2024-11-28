Israel-Hezbollah truce holds, displaced Lebanese begin to journey home

GAZANS FEEL ABANDONED

Diplomatic efforts will now turn to shattered Gaza, where Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, which led Oct 7, 2023, attacks on Israeli communities. However, there were no hopes of peace returning any time soon to the Palestinian enclave.



Announcing the ceasefire, US President Joe Biden spoke at the White House on Tuesday shortly after Israel's security cabinet approved the agreement in a 10-1 vote.



"This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities," Biden said. "What is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel again."



He said his administration was also pushing for an elusive ceasefire in Gaza.



Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters that the group "appreciates" Lebanon's right to reach an agreement that protects its people, and hopes for a deal to end the Gaza war.



But many Gaza residents said they felt abandoned.



"We hope that all Arab and Western countries, and all people with merciful hearts and consciences ... implement a truce here because we are tired," said displaced Gazan Malak Abu Laila.