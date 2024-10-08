Hezbollah missiles hit Haifa, Israel steps up bombings in south Lebanon

The Israeli military has described its ground operation as "localized, limited and targeted" but it has steadily increased in scale since it began last week.



On Monday, the military said soldiers from its 91st Division had moved into southern Lebanon after a year of operations in northern Israel, where Israeli forces have been engaged in cross-border fire with Hezbollah for the past year.



Last week, the military said regular armoured and infantry units had moved into Lebanon after commando units crossed the border a day earlier.



It has not said precisely where the troops are operating but it has said there were no plans to send them deep into Lebanon and that their aim was to clear border areas where Hezbollah fighters have been embedded.