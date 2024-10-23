Israel confirms killing of potential successor of slain Hezbollah chief Nasrallah

Late on Tuesday, the army said that Israel's air force "conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike on Hezbollah's main intelligence headquarters," in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Hezbollah's stronghold in the Lebanese capital three weeks ago.



The statement added that over 25 Hezbollah militants were present in the headquarters during the strike, "including Bilal Saib Aish, who was in charge of aerial intelligence gathering".



A member of Hezbollah's decision-making body and a distant relative of Nasrallah, Safieddine was out of contact since Israeli strikes on Beirut weeks ago, a high-level Hezbollah source said at the time.



A source close to Hezbollah told AFP in early October that the deeply religious cleric Safieddine, who had good relations with Hezbollah backer Iran, was the "most likely" candidate for the party's top job.



Grey-bearded and bespectacled, Safieddine bore a striking resemblance to his distant cousin Nasrallah but was several years his junior, aged in his late 50s or early 60s.