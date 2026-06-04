Hezbollah rejects Lebanon-Israel ceasefire plan declared in Washington

BEIRUT: Hezbollah rejected a ceasefire plan agreed by the Lebanese and Israeli governments in United States-mediated talks, as Israel kept up strikes in southern Lebanon on Thursday (Jun 4) and said it would not be withdrawing from the south.

The US announced on Wednesday that Lebanon and Israel had agreed to implement a ceasefire contingent on Iran-backed Hezbollah ceasing fire and evacuating its fighters from areas of southern Lebanon near the border.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem, whose group is not a party to the talks, said the negotiations were shameless, rejecting the Washington declaration as "a roadmap for the annihilation of a section of the Lebanese people and the enslavement of the rest".

"As long as the occupation exists, the resistance will continue," he said in a written statement.