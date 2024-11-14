Hezbollah says launched drone attack on Israel military HQ

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack targeting Israel's military headquarters and ministry of defence in the city of Tel Aviv on Wednesday (Nov 13).

In a statement, the Lebanese militant group said it conducted an "aerial attack with a squadron of exploding drones" on the site housing Israel's main defence institutions in the commercial hub.

The office of Israel's military spokesperson told AFP it would not comment on Hezbollah's claims.

In two statements on Wednesday, the military said it had intercepted two drones and 40 projectiles launched from Lebanon, in attacks that caused no injuries.

The statements did not specify what sites had been targeted.