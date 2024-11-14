Hezbollah says launched drone attack on Israel military HQ

BEIRUT: Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack targeting Israel's military headquarters and ministry of defence in the city of Tel Aviv on Wednesday (Nov 13).
In a statement, the Lebanese militant group said it conducted an "aerial attack with a squadron of exploding drones" on the site housing Israel's main defence institutions in the commercial hub.
The office of Israel's military spokesperson told AFP it would not comment on Hezbollah's claims.
In two statements on Wednesday, the military said it had intercepted two drones and 40 projectiles launched from Lebanon, in attacks that caused no injuries.
The statements did not specify what sites had been targeted.
Hezbollah and Israel have been at war since late September, when the Israeli military escalated its air strikes on Lebanon and sent ground troops across the border.
Hezbollah began launching low-intensity strikes on Israel in 2023, in solidarity with its ally Hamas following the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on Israel.
More than 3,300 people have been killed in Lebanon since the violence began last year, according to the Lebanese health ministry, the majority of them since late September.