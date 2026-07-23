Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power

BEIRUT: The Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Thursday (Jul 23) branded Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's recent visit to Washington a failure and said it showed the government's submission to a foreign power.

In a statement, the group's lawmakers said the visit revealed "the extent of subservience and submission to foreign tutelage", adding that it "failed to achieve ... an American commitment to the withdrawal of the enemy from our land", referring to Israel.

The visit, according to the group, also failed to "stop the crimes of killing, bombing and bulldozing that this enemy continues to commit against our people, nor did it provide the possibility of a safe return for the displaced or the start of reconstruction".

US President Donald Trump received Aoun in Washington on Tuesday, where the Lebanese leader said he "stressed the urgent need for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory".

Trump, when asked whether Washington would put additional pressure on Israel to withdraw, said: "We'll be looking at that."

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war by attacking Israel in support of Tehran on Mar 2, triggering major Israeli airstrikes and a ground invasion.

In their statement, the Hezbollah lawmakers reiterated the group's rejection of Beirut's direct talks with Israel, which began in April, and a US-sponsored framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel last month.

They also called for a full Israeli withdrawal from the country's south.

Lebanon's army on Tuesday began deploying to Zawtar al-Gharbiya as part of the agreement.

Under the deal, the army is to disarm Hezbollah and the Israeli military is to withdraw from "pilot zones" where Lebanese troops will subsequently deploy.

Army chief Rodolphe Haykal visited Zawtar al-Gharbiya on Thursday where he "reviewed the measures taken" to "ensure the safe return of the residents", a day after Prime Minister Nawaf Salam planted a Lebanese flag in the town.

While violence has declined since the signing of a US-Iran memorandum last month and the Lebanon-Israel framework deal, Israel still carries out intermittent strikes on the south.

On Thursday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli forces carried out a "large detonation" in Al-Tiri, near the border, and that a Syrian worker was wounded by Israeli gunfire elsewhere in the south.