Hezbollah source says contact 'lost' with top figure Safieddine

BEIRUT: Hashem Safieddine, the man widely considered the potential successor to the group's assassinated leader Hassan Nasrallah, has lost contact after Israeli air strikes, according to a senior Hezbollah source,

Another source close to Hezbollah previously told AFP that the deeply religious cleric Safieddine, who has family ties to Nasrallah and good relations with its backer Iran, was the "most likely" candidate for the party's top job.

Grey-bearded and bespectacled, Safieddine bears a striking resemblance to his distant cousin Nasrallah but is several years his junior, aged in his late 50s or early 60s.

A week after massive Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs killed longtime leader Nasrallah, heavy bombardment early Friday again targeted Beirut's southern suburbs.

"Contact with Sayyed Safieddine has been lost since the violent strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs" Friday (Oct 5), the source told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

"We don't know if he was at the targeted site, or who may have been there with him".