Highly trained dogs take on mission of finding Hawaii fire victims

A year of intense training to discern the difference between human and animal remains is a must for the specialised search dogs deployed to work on Maui following last week's deadly wildfires.

But it also takes a dog born with the particular personality needed for the job to find remains of the missing and help bring closure for anguished families, said Mary Cablk, an expert in detection and systems at the Desert Research Institute in Nevada, who has trained hundreds of canines, designed training programs for handlers and still goes out on dozens of searches a year with her own dogs.

"Dogs that really want to play, that are obsessive about their toy, that are confident and agile, that are not afraid of loud noises or weird surfaces, bring a lot to the table," she said. Cablk is not involved in the Maui recovery operation.

The wildfires that ravaged Maui last week killed at least 101 people, officials say, making it the deadliest US fire in a century.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) urban search rescue teams had 20 dogs on the ground as of Monday supporting state and local officials combing through the ashes.

Jeremy Greenberg, FEMA's director of operations, said on a call with reporters on Monday that the treacherous conditions on Maui meant that the search is difficult.

Greenberg underscored that while searchers understand that families are desperate to know the fate of missing loved ones, they must "conduct that search in a safe and respectful manner."