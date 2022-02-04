Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Historic Dutch bridge to make way for superyacht reportedly built for Jeff Bezos
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Historic Dutch bridge to make way for superyacht reportedly built for Jeff Bezos

Historic Dutch bridge to make way for superyacht reportedly built for Jeff Bezos
A general view of "De Hef" as the city of Rotterdam has agreed to remove a section of the historic bridge to make way for a superyacht, reportedly built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb 3, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)
Historic Dutch bridge to make way for superyacht reportedly built for Jeff Bezos
A general view of "De Hef" as the city of Rotterdam has agreed to remove a section of the historic bridge to make way for a superyacht, reportedly built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Feb 3, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw)
Historic Dutch bridge to make way for superyacht reportedly built for Jeff Bezos
Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos looks on during his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the UK diplomatic residence in New York City, New York, on Sep 20, 2021. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Pool via REUTERS)
04 Feb 2022 04:29AM (Updated: 04 Feb 2022 04:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: The city of Rotterdam has agreed to remove a section of historic bridge in the Netherlands to make way for a superyacht, reportedly built for Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

A spokesperson for the city of Rotterdam said the mid-section of the century-old "Koningshavenbrug," know by locals as "De Hef", will be removed this summer to make way for a yacht with 40-metre masts, but declined to comment on who owns the ship.

Rotterdam broadcaster Rijnmond reported that the yacht is owned by Jeff Bezos. Officials at yacht builder Oceanco did not respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Jeff Bezos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The vessel, known as Y721 during construction, will measure 127 metres, making it the largest sailing yacht in the world when it launches in 2022, according to figures published by Boat International.

To get from Oceanco's inland dock in Alblasserdam to the North Sea, the yacht must pass the old bridge, the first landmark to be restored in post-war Rotterdam.

The city said it carefully considered its duty to care for the bridge and the economic interests created by the project before "ultimately deciding to vote in favour of this request".

Undisclosed costs for the bridge operation will be covered by the ship builder, the city said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us